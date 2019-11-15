Home

Glasgow keeps Champions Cup quarter-finals hope alive with bonus point win.

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 19, 2020 10:01 am

Leone Nakarawa marked his Glasgow return with a try as the side keeps their Champions Cup quarter-final hope alive.

The Flying Fijians lock scored the first try just two minutes into the game as they thumped Sale 45-7 in their Heineken Champions Cup pool match this morning.

Fraser Brown and Van der Merwe also scored giving the visitors a healthy lead at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

Sam Johnson scored the bonus-point try for Glasgow before Jonny Gray and George Turner’s tries added to the side’s final tally to six.

Former Flying Fijians halfback Nikola Matawalu also featured for the side.

[Source: BBC Sports]

 

