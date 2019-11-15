Rugby
Glasgow keeps Champions Cup quarter-finals hope alive with bonus point win.
January 19, 2020 10:01 am
Leone Nakarawa marked his Glasgow return with a try as the side keeps their Champions Cup quarter-final hope alive.
The Flying Fijians lock scored the first try just two minutes into the game as they thumped Sale 45-7 in their Heineken Champions Cup pool match this morning.
Fraser Brown and Van der Merwe also scored giving the visitors a healthy lead at the break.
Article continues after advertisement
Sam Johnson scored the bonus-point try for Glasgow before Jonny Gray and George Turner’s tries added to the side’s final tally to six.
Former Flying Fijians halfback Nikola Matawalu also featured for the side.
[Source: BBC Sports]