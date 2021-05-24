Germany knocks Hungary out of Euro 2020

Germany came from behind to knock Hungary out of the tournament earlier this morning with a 2-all draw in the Euro 2020 Championship.

They had lead 1-0 at half time but their joy was shortlived in the second half when Germany came out firing.

An outstanding header by Adam Szalai, who plays his club football in Germany for Mainz, had given Hungary a shock lead in Munich.

Andras Schafer thought he had won it for the Hungarians with a header – 90 seconds after Kai Havertz had equalised – before substitute Leon Goretzka made it 2-2 six minutes from the end.

Germany will face England in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Germany finishes second in Group F behind France.

[Source: BBC]