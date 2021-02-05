George Fong faces daunting task to secure Olympic spot

Olympic hopeful and archer George Fong has not lost sight of his target.

Fong is one of the national reps aiming to make the Team Fiji squad for his first Olympic Games this year.

He represented Fiji at the Oceania Archery Championship and Pacific Games but wants to feature at the sport’s biggest stage.

Fong says first he must make the qualifying points, which he and other top archers are trying to achieve at the World Archery Fiji national series.

“The main overriding goal is reach the Olympic minimum qualifying score. All the archers are vying for that so they are in contention of being selecting to represent Fiji.”

He adds national reps will need to do more to achieve the results.

“Training takes up six days a week there is morning and afternoon session as we move forward and the demand of training will increase in addition to needing to perform in the series. It will be an interesting challenge.”

World Archery Fiji national series will have six competitions and archers will need to participate in every round to gain maximum points.