George Floyd death: Jadon Sancho, Thuram, Williams join protests against racism

US tennis player Serena Williams are among a group of world sports stars adding their voice to worldwide protests against racism.

Protests have been held after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being restrained by Minneapolis police last week.

Williams a 23-time Grand Slam champion, shared a lengthy post on Instagram.

Underneath a video of a young black girl asking why she is treated differently to others because of her skin colour, a “heavy-hearted” Williams wrote that she was “lost for words”.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka wrote on Twitter: “Just because it isn’t happening to you doesn’t mean it isn’t happening at all.”

Teenager Coco Gauff, who had a fairytale run at Wimbledon in 2019, urged her Twitter followers to “demand justice for George Floyd”.

The 16-year-old posted the faces of black Americans who died in recent years at the hands of authorities or white fellow citizens, asking: “Am I next?”

England football forward Jadon Sancho unveiled a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ T-shirt after scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Paderborn in the Bundesliga.

Earlier, Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring for Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Floyd died in police custody on Monday after white officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes to pin him down.