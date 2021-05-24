Gaunaca a player to watch

Local 7s tournaments have helped discover talented 7s players, and one to look out for is Heart Barbarians youngster Samuela Gaunaca.

The Naqara, Naitasiri man has been a standout player in the local 7s arena and might one day make it to the national team.

From the highlands of Naitasiri to touring around with Fiji’s best 7s players, Gaunaca says he is living the dream.

Article continues after advertisement

“I left school in form 6 and that was when I started shifting my focus to farming and rugby, I felt I had the potential to one day be a great 7s player. I played for Uluinakau before being asked to join the Barbarians side and I am happy that my dreams are becoming a reality”

Gaunaca says having taken part in local 7’s tournaments has been the best rugby lesson he could receive.

“To play among some of the best like Jerry and Semi Kunatani is surreal and I have learnt so much from them. I want to one day make my family and village proud to be the first Naqara villager to don the national jumper”

7s Olympian and Barbarians captain Jerry Tuwai has also spoke highly of the youngster

“I know that he has the potential and I’m not biased here, the way he has been playing in the last tournaments and this past two days it’s different. I can see that he’s different from the other forwards, his kick off retention is really good”

Gaunaca and the Heart Barbarians are in preparation for the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s next weekend.