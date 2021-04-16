Games organizers mulling over Fiji Finals

Athletes, fans, old scholars and other relevant stakeholders will know today whether the 2021 Coca-Cola Games will go ahead or not.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics General Secretary Vuli Waqa has confirmed they’ll have a meeting today.

Waqa says they’ll be meeting with the Ministry of Education and sponsors.

He adds there’s a lot to be considered before a decision is made.

The urgent meeting has been called after the Health Ministry in a statement this morning says a 53-year-old woman, one of those first-generation contacts stemming from the border quarantine case announced yesterday has registered a positive COVID-19 result.

As a result, the greater Nadi and Lautoka area have gone into lockdown as of 4 am today and police have imposed a 24-hour curfew.