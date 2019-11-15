Future of the Deans comp looks gloomy

The future of the greatly anticipated Secondary schools Rugby Deans competitions looks gloomy.

This taking into account the unpredictability of the COVID-19 virus and the school term being shifted for resumption till June.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says discussions have begun with the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union (FSSRU) and the Ministry of Education on how to carry about the competition in the next school term.

O’Connor says the Union will seek guidance from the MOE but the final decision will largely depend on whether the COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in June.

If school does begin on the rescheduled date, the FSSRU will explore a number of options the Union has already agreed upon.

That is given if the number of school weeks is between 5 to 8 weeks, the competition will be played as a 7s format.

However, if the number of school weeks is five weeks and less, the greatly anticipated Deans competition will be cancelled.