Future looks bright for Fijiana

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana may have ended their Rugby World Cup journey but that’s the beginning of greater things to come.

These are the views of Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula and Captain Asinate Serevi.

Seruvakula is thankful to World Rugby for their assistance in getting two games for the side before heading to New Zealand.

Serevi says the Fijiana is building on something special she believes they can go further in the competition come next World Cup.

‘We’ll be seeing more of Fijiana, we’re still coming up the ladder, we’re still coming up the world stage, with the talent and skill set that we have as a team right now I know that moving forward we also need more games coming into the World Cup so I’m already looking forward to the next World Cup’

The Fijiana will be back in the country from New Zealand this afternoon.