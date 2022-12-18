Futsal and boxing to be added to Community Games

[Source: FILE PHOTO]

The Fiji National Sports Commission is planning to include boxing and futsal in next year’s Community Games.

This year saw for the first time the introduction of community games in the western and central division.

Only three commonly played sports in communities were introduced including netball, volleyball and touch rugby.

Commission’s Sports Community Development Officer Saula Koroi says they have identified areas they need to improve on and these include expanding the number of sports to cater for the major interests from communities.

“We are hoping to get in futsal and also boxing. We have a few boxing clubs in the communities and we will be working with Fiji Boxing to reach out to more clubs out there in various communities.”

Koroi says their focus is on creating games at the community level and expose grassroot players to a platform that could allow for national interest from respective sporting associations.

A number of communities missed out on the Central Games due to late registration.