Fury taunts Wilder about first fight

Former World Heavyweight Boxing champion Lennox Lewis believes Fury is taking a risk if he chases the early knockout he has promised against Deontay Wilder.

Lewis is in Las Vegas for the rematch as a television analyst says Fury may go out and try to take Wilder on early in the fight.

Fury who rose from the canvas in the ninth and 12th rounds when he drew with Wilder in Los Angeles 15 months says it must have been frustrating for Wilder in the first fight as he failed to knock the Gypsy King out.

‘It’s been very famous the knockdown of the Gypsy King I was very active online all over the world but the thing that Wilder must be thinking is I had that guy with my best two punches I can ever throw in round 12 and he got up ,what have I got to do to keep him down’.

Wilder says it’s definitely unfinished business for him.

‘It’s unfinished business like I said you know we definitely picking up where we left off I mean he didn’t change his game he didn’t change his whole team and he didn’t change everything I can’t speak for him I’m definitely picking up where I left off at more calmer, patient and devastating fashion’.

You can watch the Fury-Wilder rematch on Sunday LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi Digital platform.

[Source: BBC Sports]