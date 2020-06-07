Funding for Olympics and Women’s World Cup tops FRU agenda

The Fiji Rugby Union has submitted its budget to the National Sports Commission with emphasis on the Olympic Games and Women’s 15s World Cup next year.

The FRU is preparing the men’s 7’s to defend the Olympic goal medal, the Fijiana 7s who have also qualified and the Fijiana 15s for its first World Cup outing.

FRU chief executive John O’Connor says funding towards the Olympics and the Women’s World Cup tops the list for the FRU.

“For us the main priority is that we have made submissions on in relation to the Olympics and also the Women’s World Cup those are the priorities considering what we are going through.”

Receiving the budget submission, National Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey says, the funding applied does not cover participation costs as it has already been given out in the last financial year.

“We’ve requested the funding they’ve asked for which is over a million dollars for preparation. It doesn’t include the participation because that funding was already given and so we have that seating in the bag ready to pay for the air fares to go and funding for the women’s world cup in New Zealand is also part of our request this year.”

The National Sports Commission will be meeting with Ministry of Economy this week to discuss budget matters.