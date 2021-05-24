Full return to sports at 80 percent threshold

All sports will fully return once Fiji reaches the 80 percent vaccination threshold.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The Prime Minister said last night that once the vaccination rates reaches the 80 percent threshold, all sports resume.

These includes team sports, like rugby, football and netball, and stadiums can re-open.

As of yesterday, Fiji has reached 63.5% threshold for fully vaccinated individuals.

Bainimarama says life in Fiji will look much like it did before this second wave of the virus struck us.