Fuli to work on Fijiana fitness between Boxing Day and New Year holidays

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli in a bid to ensure the fitness level among the players has organized two training camps in between the Boxing Day and New Year’s holiday.

He says keeping fit is challenging for the girls and it brings the same amount of strain on team managers as well.

Everyone wants to enjoy Christmas and New Year. And the third week of January there’s Hamilton and Sydney and if you rest you will suffer, and if you work hard and train hard, then you will reap the rewards in the next tournament.

Fijiana currently stand 8th on the Series Table with 20 points.

They made it to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Cape Town 7s and have shown a lot of improvement.

Fijiana will take on England at 9.58am on Saturday the 25th of January in their first pool match of the 2019 Hamilton 7s tournament.

They will then take on China at 3.36pm on the same day followed by their final pool match against New Zealand at 9.35am on Sunday.

On the other hand the Fiji Men’s National 7s team on Saturday will battle Samoa at 12.47pm, they take on Australia at 6.35pm and they will Face Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday.