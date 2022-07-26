Fuli names final 12

Fijiana 7s head coach Saiasi Fuli has named his 12-member squad for the Commonwealth Games rugby competition.

Verenaisi Bari who debuted in the Langford 7s and Laisani Moceisawana who made her first international outing in the Oceania 7s in June are in the squad.

Nadroga five-eight Ivamere Nabura and Vani Buleki also made it to the final 12.

These players will add some new flavor to the experience of Rusila Nagasau, Vasiti Solikoviti, Raijeli Daveua, Lavena Cavuru, Viniana Riwai, Sesenieli Donu, Reapi Uluinasau and Ana Naimasi.

The Fijiana’s first game in on Friday at 8.22pm against Scotland.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports.