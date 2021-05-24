Fuli believes Fijiana will bounce back

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has put the historical achievement on Sunday behind them and are now focused on its next assignment in Dubai.

Our women’s fell short against Australia in their first ever World Series final.

However, Fijiana Head Coach Saiasi Fuli who is also looking after the men’s side believes the Olympics bronze medalist will bounce back.

“It’s always tough to play in back to back tournaments, there’s a lot of one on ones and reviews and hopefully they can train well and be ready again for the weekend”.

The Fijiana will face France, Great Britain, USA and Ireland in the second Dubai 7s leg this weekend.

Our Fiji 7s side is pooled with Argentina, France and Spain.

You can watch the Dubai 7s LIVE on FBC TV.