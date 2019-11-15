FSSRL and FNRL gears towards combating substance abuse

The Fiji National Rugby League and Fiji Secondary School Rugby League is using the Vodafone Trophy competition to campaign on anti-drug use.

With some athletes indulging in drugs to enhance their ability in sports, the two rugby league bodies are looking to solve these problems at the grass-root level.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Alipate Nagata says this problem should be addressed at the early stages.

“The use of drugs to enhance a person’s game is happening in Fiji and this is a reality that we must face head-on and tackle to ensure our sportsman and women remain drug-free in this competitive sport.”

Supporting the anti-drugs initiative,Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin says taking early actions is paramount.

“FNRL are getting behind the anti-drug and really pushing this with our young people. When our professional athletes from Fiji go to play in a professional environment like Australia they’re really susceptible to peer pressure around alcohol and drugs so this is a great initiative.”

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Vodafone Trophy competition begins this Saturday with schools competing in their respective zones.

The girl’s teams will begin their round-robin matches during the national quarter-final.