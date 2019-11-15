Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby League

FSSRL and FNRL gears towards combating substance abuse

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 28, 2020 5:05 am

The Fiji National Rugby League and Fiji Secondary School Rugby League is using the Vodafone Trophy competition to campaign on anti-drug use.

With some athletes indulging in drugs to enhance their ability in sports, the two rugby league bodies are looking to solve these problems at the grass-root level.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Alipate Nagata says this problem should be addressed at the early stages.

Article continues after advertisement

“The use of drugs to enhance a person’s game is happening in Fiji and this is a reality that we must face head-on and tackle to ensure our sportsman and women remain drug-free in this competitive sport.”

Supporting the anti-drugs initiative,Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin says taking early actions is paramount.

“FNRL are getting behind the anti-drug and really pushing this with our young people.  When our professional athletes from Fiji go to play in a professional environment like Australia they’re really susceptible to peer pressure around alcohol and drugs so this is a great initiative.”

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Vodafone Trophy competition begins this Saturday with schools competing in their respective zones.

The girl’s teams will begin their round-robin matches during the national quarter-final.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.