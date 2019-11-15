FNSC to re-look at Olympics funding following postponement

Fiji National Sports Commission will now re-look at the funding of the Fiji National Men’s and Women’s 7s teams in their preparation toward the Olympics.

The deferment of the Olympics to July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic has had a global impact on all sports.

Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey says to send the teams to the Olympics will amount to more than $3 million.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now that the Olympics has been put off, we have two teams qualifying in rugby. So we now we will look at their training and preparation or another year that in itself could amount to $3m dollars”.

Mazey adds the commission will discuss certain issues with sporting bodies following the postponement of the Olympic Games.