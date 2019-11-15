FRU urges players to follow government directives

The Fiji Rugby Union is calling on players to strictly adhere to the government directives designed to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Chief Executive John O’Connor says the Union is encouraging all players to continue their individual training but says it’s important for players to respect the restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the moment organized sports are still not allowed by the Ministry and we urge our players to comply with the requirements.”

O’Connor says the Union is closely working with coaches on all levels in monitoring the training programmes designed for individual players.

The FRU has issued strict guidelines that players must send through video evidence of their training to not only show that they are staying fit but also complying with the COVID-19 restrictions.