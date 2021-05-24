Home

Rugby

FRU rules out mid-week games

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 5, 2021 5:58 am

The Fiji Rugby Union has ruled out the possibility of having mid-week games if they resume the Skipper Cup competition.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says they may revamp the competition but that depends when they’ll fully return because it’ll take another month for teams to prepare.

Yesterday 17 sporting federations were given the green light including rugby to start non-contact training but that means time is not on FRU’s side.

O’Connor says based on government’s relaxation and the time, they’ll determine whether to have one or two Skipper Cup rounds or even no competition at all.

He adds if teams have a short training time then player safety will be questioned, however, they’re considering a few options.

“There’s two factors, relaxation by government more important is the vaccination and whether there’s enough window, we’ve also considered having games on Wednesdays and Saturdays but we’ve disregarded that option because of player safety and welfare”

There’s about 12 weeks left for the year which means teams may play just seven Skipper Cup games instead of 14 if FRU decides to continue from where they left off in April after two rounds.

