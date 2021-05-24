FRU keeps vaccination options open

The Fiji Rugby Union will await the Fiji Sports Commission’s advice regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says they’ll have to wait for the Commission’s return to play protocols before making any decision whether vaccination will be made compulsory for rugby players or not.

O’Connor was responding to questions from FBC Sports after the Fiji Football Association made its decision on vaccination known.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says for them it’s simple, no vaccination means no play.

However, for rugby, O’Connor says they’re keeping their options open at the moment.

‘Vaccination is a right of individuals once we have receive the guidelines and things we also consider that in our strategies as we move forward to preparing for kick-off when the time comes’.

Meanwhile, the Sports Commission says due to the rising number of COVID cases in the Suva/Nausori corridor, sports will not return anytime soon.

In a statement, Commission Char Peter Mazey says they understand that sports and well-being is important for all of us but there are ways we can stay fit and healthy.