FRU boss refutes claims by Pacific Rugby Players Welfare

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive has denied allegations made by the Pacific Rugby Players Welfare in their recent letter to World Rugby against FRU Chair Francis Kean.

The letter is the second edition in two days claims that O’Connor was ill-treated by Kean in 2017 which the FRU CEO John O’Connor denies.

O’Connor says he is not aware of such claims made by Pacific Rugby Players Welfare.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds under no circumstance was he forced by Kean to run almost a mile from FRU House to Kean’s Office in 2017 as a form of punishment.

“I haven’t read the letter in detail I’ve never been instructed to run and I think most of the allegation is false and not factual.”

Regarding the allegations levelled against Kean relating to interference in players selection, O’Connor says the claims are not true.

“No I have not been following the claims but based on what you read here to me, most of the allegation there are false, It’s not worth responding to and it will waste his time.”

The Pacific Rugby Players Welfare wrote their second letter to World Rugby after former Flying Fijians Coach John McKee while speaking to the ABC’s Pacific Beat claiming Kean’s undue influence in domestic rugby.

There are claims of World Rugby funded programs being manipulated in Fiji but John O’Connor reiterates FRU does not control World Rugby funds.