FRU announces three-year partnership with Coca-Cola

The Fiji Rugby Union announced a three-year partnership with the Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji Limited today.

FRU will be an exclusive sponsor in the Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink beverages category.

Coca-Cola General Manager Lawrence Tikaram says going into partnership with an iconic trademark like Fiji Rugby will ensure the growth in their brand both in the local and international stage.

“The sponsor is for three years and as partners in rugby, we grow our brand together by ensuring that we continue to support each other not only on the local stage but also on a global platform that we are currently engaged in. We have two big brands that come together, Fiji Rugby is an iconic brand, it is a brand that synergizes and energizes its nation every time on a global stage.”

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor is thankful that Coca-Cola has come on board to join FRU on a three-year journey.