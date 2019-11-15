FRR cancels all their matches

The French Rugby Federation are cancelling all their matches, training sessions and sports gatherings amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
FFR President Bernard Laporte has called out to all rugby unions in France to cease their gatherings for an indefinite period.
The federation had already suspended the Top 14 matches also due to the coronavirus outbreak
