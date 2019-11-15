From the tracks to the Cricket pitch: Vakuruivalu

Sports is not only about competitive physical activity or improving physical ability, for some it provides them with temporary escape and solace.

This stands true for Karalaini Vakuruivalu who switched from athletics to Cricket, finding her own path after losing her mom at the age of 12.

After years in athletics, the 18-year-old says she decided to switch code and pursue cricket and is determined to join the national squad.

“I am still young and this is a good pathway for me to learn all the skills. My main focus this year is to make it to the national squad for Fiji Cricket. Since this is the first year for me to partake in the cricket squad.”

Sports is not only a passion for the Kadavu native, it is also a ticket to a bigger and better life.

“I am looking forward for my results as well to continue my studies since Fiji Maritime is offering only diploma so for degree I will have to go to overseas and study. So this will be a pathway for me to study as well.”

Vakuruivalu is one of the youngest players to recently join the Fiji Cricket women’s extended squad.