Rugby League

From farming to the Ron Massey

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 24, 2022 5:00 am

From ploughing the land two years ago, to now playing in the New South Wales Rugby League competition, Rusiate Baleitamavua’s story is a testament of hard work and perseverance.

The Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails player’s journey has just began and he hopes to one day have his international debut for the Fiji Bati team.

Becoming a farmer was all he could do, after dropping out of school in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

His rugby career started in high school, and later ventured into Touch Rugby before joining the Eastern Saints.

Baleitamavua knew he was destined for something greater.

 

“I was just playing 15s rugby hoping that the opportunity will present itself. Then I was called to join the Silktails team and it has given me a chance to play overseas.”

He believes the Ron Massey competition will be the beginning of what he hopes could be a launching pad for his rugby league career.

“The aim is to get selected every Saturday for the Silktails and see where it takes me.”

Baleitamavua, like other players in the squad has caught the attention of other clubs from Australia.

The Silktails will kickoff the Ron Massey against RMC Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles on the 20th of March.

 

 

 

