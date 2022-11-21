Freeman gives surprise appearance at World Cup opening

The Qatar World Cup opened in outstanding fashion as superstars including actor Morgan Freeman performing at the Opening Ceremony.

The ceremony opened in celebration at the Al Bayt Stadium, with Jungkook of K-pop band- BTS debuted his new single “Dreamers” alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

American actor Freeman was a shock appearance on stage as he had been an ambassador for USA’s bid to host the 2022 World Cup before Qatar won hosting rights.

Article continues after advertisement

Freeman shared a message of unity, saying what unites people at that moment is so much greater than what divides the world.

Ghanim Al-Muftah, a Qatari activist for the disabled, born with the rare Caudal Regression Syndrome, appeared with Freeman and stated to the crowd that everyone was welcome.

The show featured hundreds of dancers, while a giant version of official mascot La’eeb floated around the stadium.

La’eeb means ‘super-skilled player’ in Arabic, and dates back to comics from the late 1940s.

[Source: FOX Sports]