France withdraws from Vancouver and Edmonton 7s

Mexico men’s and women’s teams will be part of this weekend’s Vancouver 7s and next week’s Edmonton 7s in Canada.

The Mexicans were added to the event following the late withdrawal of France’s teams due to Covid-19 related international travel logistics issues.

This means the teams that will make up the women’s competition are Great Britain, hosts Canada, USA and Mexico

The women’s fast four competition format, which was previously successfully employed at the men’s Series event in Hamilton in 2019, will see all teams play each other before the top two play for gold and the other two teams compete for third place.

The Vancouver 7s kicks-off at 4:44am on Sunday with USA taking on Hong Kong, the quarterfinals, semi-finals and final will be held next Monday.

You can watch the tournament LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.