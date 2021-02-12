Football
Four teams book spot in Veterans Tournament quarterfinals
March 13, 2021 4:38 pm
Four teams have secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the RC Manubhai / APCO Coatings Veterans tournament currently underway in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka
Western Sports Kings Club from Lautoka qualified as Group B winner with five points while Rewa Legends finished second in Group B with four points and a better goal difference over My Suva Legends.
In Group C, it was Ravikesh Narayan who once again booted the winner in JK Nadi Veterans’ 1-0 win over Rewa Masters in its final group match this afternoon.
Nadi finished unbeaten in group C with nine points while Rewa Masters qualified as runner up with six points.
Group A and D are yet to be finalized.
