Four teams book spot in Veterans Tournament quarterfinals

Four teams have secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the RC Manubhai / APCO Coatings Veterans tournament currently underway in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka

Western Sports Kings Club from Lautoka qualified as Group B winner with five points while Rewa Legends finished second in Group B with four points and a better goal difference over My Suva Legends.

In Group C, it was Ravikesh Narayan who once again booted the winner in JK Nadi Veterans’ 1-0 win over Rewa Masters in its final group match this afternoon.

Nadi finished unbeaten in group C with nine points while Rewa Masters qualified as runner up with six points.

Group A and D are yet to be finalized.