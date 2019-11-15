Four players with links to Fiji expected to start for Eels in NRL round one

Four players with links to Fiji are expected to start for the Paramatta Eels in round one of the NRL.

The Eels will kick start the 2020 season against the Bulldogs on the 12th of March with Fiji Bati stars Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake both predicted by nrl.com to start along with Australian forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Kane Evans has been included in the matchday 17 as one of the interchange players.

Former NRL star Jamie Soward says Campbell-Gillard can come off the bench as well.

But Soward says if Campell Gillard and Kane Evans are to come off the bench, it would be frankly scary for opposition teams.