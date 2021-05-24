Four-game ban for Montoya

Fiji Bati centre Marcelo Montoya has been suspended for four NRL matches.

Montoya was referred straight to the judiciary after using a homophobic slur that was picked up by the in-game audio.

He will return in the round 10 match against the Rabbitohs.

It was reported that Montoya directed the slur at Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt, with his club CEO Cameron George issuing an apology on Sunday once the charge sheet was released.

NRL legal panel Gyles told the panel Montoya should be suspended for six matches for the offence but sought a four match ban due to his previous good record, the remorse he had shown and his guilty plea.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Storm vs Sharks match live on Saturday at 9.30pm on FBC Sports.