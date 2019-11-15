Home

Four competitions left for Athletics Fiji

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 15, 2020 3:45 pm
The Coca Cola Games maybe six months away but Athletics Fiji is urging athletes to join a club and be part of the weekly competition.

Yesterday Athletics Fiji had another competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and national coach Bola Tafou says there are another four competitions left for the year.

“Competitions still on, we got one more next week from 9am to 12pm and then in December, we got three competitions the last one will be the 19th in Lautoka. Also in Lautoka, we urge you to come down there on the 19th.”

Tafou adds the turnout yesterday was pleasing especially with the limited competition.

Some athletes travelled from as far as Namosi to attend the even at the ANZ Stadium yesterday.

