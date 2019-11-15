Four coaches in the running for Fijiana 15s job

Three local coaches have applied for the Fijiana 15s coaching job.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor.

One of the three coaches that have applied is current Fijian 15s mentor and former Flying Fijians skipper Ro Alivereti Doviverata.

Doviverata’s contract expires at the end of the year.

O’Connor says an overseas coach has also shown interest and joins the three locals as the front runners for the Head Coach’s job.

“There’s four people who have applied and those are the four people that will be interviewed then we will look at who is the best person for the job and the appointment will be made accordingly”.

The main priority for the next Fijiana 15s coach is the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next year which the national side has qualified for after beating the Samoa Manu Sina in Lautoka last year.