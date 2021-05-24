Foster remains All Blacks coach

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has been reappointed and will remain leading the side to the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby announced that it has also started work on contracting the rest of Foster’s coaching staff and management team.

CEO Mark Robinson says they were delighted to announce the appointment and said Foster could now plan for next year and beyond with certainty.

Foster, previously an All Blacks assistant coach under Steve Hansen, succeeded Hansen as head coach after the 2019 World Cup in Japan and initially was appointed through 2021.

His appointment ahead of the other candidate for the role, the highly-successful Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, wasn’t popular at the time and fan concerns about Foster hardened when he managed only a 50% record in his first season in charge.

In 2020, he coached the All Blacks to wins and losses against Argentina and Australia in a truncated Tri-Nations series. The loss to Argentina was New Zealand’s first-ever in test matches against the Pumas.

Foster’s All Blacks have won all five of their tests this season, beating Tonga, Fiji twice and Australia twice. They most-recently beat Australia 57-22, a record high-score, to secure the Bledisloe Cup for the 19th straight year.

New Zealand Rugby said in a statement Tuesday it was “delighted” to extend Foster’s appointment for two years through 2023.

The All Blacks currently are ranked second in the world behind world champions South Africa.

NZR is now working to secure Foster’s assistants, John Plumtree, Brad Mooar, Scott McLeod and Greg Feek.

Source: allblacks.com