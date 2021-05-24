Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID cases confirmed on Malolo Island|Ministry in discussion with overseas experts|AG urges recipients to spend wisely|Shops warned for charging high fees|Health Ministry receives 56,000 vaccines|Some people trying to sell fake vaccine cards: AG|Some patients monitored for long COVID|Police officers put on notice for breaching protocols|Misinformation greatly hinders vaccination campaigns in villages|Government unemployment applications closely vetted|TSLB students given extension|Critical patients are referred to CWM|$83.8m paid out in unemployment assistance|Incorrect disbursement by Digicel Fiji rolled back|Unemployment assistance for those outside Viti Levu|Horse patrol in Nadi to assist Police|Nabukelevu-i-Ra village on lockdown|Post-infection vaccination encouraged|No travel to Maritime says MoH|Government assistance totals $439m to date|Minivan drivers urge more Fijians to get vaccinated|Stranded students deal with psychological issues|Police officers in demanding situation|Kadavu cases spike, five more dead|296 hospitalized due to COVID-19|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Foster remains All Blacks coach

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 25, 2021 5:18 am

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has been reappointed and will remain leading the side to the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby announced that it has also started work on contracting the rest of Foster’s coaching staff and management team.

CEO Mark Robinson says they were delighted to announce the appointment and said Foster could now plan for next year and beyond with certainty.

Article continues after advertisement

Foster, previously an All Blacks assistant coach under Steve Hansen, succeeded Hansen as head coach after the 2019 World Cup in Japan and initially was appointed through 2021.

His appointment ahead of the other candidate for the role, the highly-successful Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, wasn’t popular at the time and fan concerns about Foster hardened when he managed only a 50% record in his first season in charge.

In 2020, he coached the All Blacks to wins and losses against Argentina and Australia in a truncated Tri-Nations series. The loss to Argentina was New Zealand’s first-ever in test matches against the Pumas.

Foster’s All Blacks have won all five of their tests this season, beating Tonga, Fiji twice and Australia twice. They most-recently beat Australia 57-22, a record high-score, to secure the Bledisloe Cup for the 19th straight year.

New Zealand Rugby said in a statement Tuesday it was “delighted” to extend Foster’s appointment for two years through 2023.

The All Blacks currently are ranked second in the world behind world champions South Africa.

NZR is now working to secure Foster’s assistants, John Plumtree, Brad Mooar, Scott McLeod and Greg Feek.

Source: allblacks.com

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.