Former Red Rock players form new club

Former Red Rock 7s players have joined hands in forming a new club.

The Red Rock Old Boys Rugby Club has been formed and they will feature in their first ever tournament this weekend.

This side has been backed by former Red Rock players and is coached by Sireli Bobo.

Bobo says these players are new and came together for the first time yesterday at training at Johnny Singh Park in Lami.

The former national rep says former players have formed the new club’s committee with Koresi Ledua as President and the Vice-President is Lepani Nabuliwaqa while Manasa Bola is the secretary.

Other committee members include Voni Vateitei and former speedster Kenasi Maritiro who is now residing in England.

Bobo says the former Red Rock players who are now based in overseas will also financially support the club.

“This week will be our first team will be our first tournament the Tabadamu 7s like you said the finance side I think most clubs they want that as well but we are so lucky the former players I think the committee of this team we all come together and have decided to come together and finance this club from our own pockets”.

Bobo adds they want to continue the legacy of the late coach and founder of Red Rock rugby Lote Rasiga.

Under Rasiga’s, 29 players from Red Rock including Bobo have represented Fiji both in 7s and 15s.

The Red Rock Old Boys will feature at the Tabadamu 7s in Nadi on Friday and Saturday.