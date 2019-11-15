Former national goalkeeper Tagi Vonolagi is new U16 girls’ team coach

Former national and Nasinu goalkeeper Tagi Vonolagi has been appointed as the head coach for the Vodafone U16 Girls team.

The appointment came in a crucial moment as the team is preparing for OFC U16 Girls Championship in Tahiti.

Vonolagi has replaced former Rewa and national rep Marika Rodu.

Rodu has taken a leave of absence until the 1st of November due to family commitments.

The under 16 girls’ team has been in camp since Sunday and have quickly started preparations with their new coach.

The side will be in camp at the Fiji FA Academy for the next eight weeks.

The OFC Women’s under 16 Championship will be held in Tahiti later this year.