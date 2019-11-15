Former Flying Fijians lock fronts court

Former Flying Fijians lock Tevita Ratuva today appeared before the Sigatoka Magistrates Court.

24-year-old Ratuva has been charged with one count of failure to comply with the directions of a medical officer.

Ratuva has been fined $500.

A stop departure order was also issued for the Scarlets player.

Ratuva will reappear on the 8th of May.