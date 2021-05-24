Former Flying Fijians captain passes away

Former Flying Fijians captain Mosese Taga has passed away.

The 54-year-old died on Tuesday after a short illness.

The Votua, Lekutu native made his Flying Fijians debut at the 1987 Rugby World Cup against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Article continues after advertisement

He was also a member of the 1991 Rugby World Cup squad, when he served as captain.

His last international appearance was against Australia in 1998.

He is the father of Fijiana XV extended squad member Laisa Taga and former Fijian XV Kalesi Taga.