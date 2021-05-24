Former champions kicked out of T20 World Cup

Defending Champions of the Men’s T20 World Cup West Indies have been knocked out of the after a 20-run defeat by Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi this morning.

Chasing 190 to win, West Indies finished on 169-8, with Shimron Hetmyer top-scoring with 81 not out and three bowlers taking two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Sri Lanka made 189-3 with Charith Asalanka making 68 from 41 balls and Pathum Nissanaka 51.

Meanwhile, Australia boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals with an eight-wicket thrashing of already-eliminated Bangladesh in Dubai.

Bangladesh were bowled out for just 73 and Australia chased the target in 6.2 overs to significantly improve their net run-rate and climb above South Africa into second place in Group 1.