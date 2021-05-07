Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police close down construction site|Essential businesses may qualify for movement pass|Ration packs requests coming in|Senior police officers visit checkpoints|Supermarkets warned to stop conditional selling|Nawamagi Village takes proactive measures|PM commends villages as Suva and Nausori told to follow rules|Food ration helpline activated|86 arrests in 24 hours|Police to come down hard on Fijians for COVID breach|Cargo shipment under strict protocols|Two test positive as CDC resumes testing|Food ration helpline to open after midday|Church leaders urged to lead by example|Manager arrested for operating non-essential business|Ministry hopes to clear sizeable backlog of swab samples|Australia commits to providing one million vaccine|Heavy police presence amidst curfew|Pharmacy provides home delivery during lockdown|Possible unknown cases in the community|Makoi is a challenge for the Health Ministry|One tests positive as CDC testing still suspended|Swabs will determine lockdown extension decision|Lockdown will serve dual purpose|Juveniles charged for attacking police officers|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Former All Blacks captain, Read retires

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 16, 2021 9:00 am

All Blacks legend and former captain Kieran Read has announced his retirement from the sport.

Read made the announcement following Toyota Verblitz’s semifinal loss to Panasonic Wild Knights on Saturday.

Read says he will return to New Zealand and is looking forward to spending time with his family.

Article continues after advertisement

Read played 128 matches for the All Blacks, including 52 as captain, and was a member of the 2011 and 2015 World Cup-winning sides.

The dynamic loose forward set a new standard for No 8s around the world with his strong carrying game, excellent work in the wider channels and dependable lineout presence.

Read debuted for Canterbury in 2006 and the Crusaders a year later before earning his first All Blacks cap in 2008.

Read was anointed World Rugby’s Player of the Year in 2013 and won four Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders, playing his last match for the franchise in 2019.

[Source: Rugby Pass]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.