Former All Blacks captain, Read retires

All Blacks legend and former captain Kieran Read has announced his retirement from the sport.

Read made the announcement following Toyota Verblitz’s semifinal loss to Panasonic Wild Knights on Saturday.

Read says he will return to New Zealand and is looking forward to spending time with his family.

Read played 128 matches for the All Blacks, including 52 as captain, and was a member of the 2011 and 2015 World Cup-winning sides.

The dynamic loose forward set a new standard for No 8s around the world with his strong carrying game, excellent work in the wider channels and dependable lineout presence.

Read debuted for Canterbury in 2006 and the Crusaders a year later before earning his first All Blacks cap in 2008.

Read was anointed World Rugby’s Player of the Year in 2013 and won four Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders, playing his last match for the franchise in 2019.

[Source: Rugby Pass]