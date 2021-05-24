Footballers in China directed to remove tattoos

Footballers who play for China’s national team have been banned from getting tattoos and advised to remove ones they have.

The country’s sports administration body said recruiting new players with tattoos at national level and to youth squads was prohibited.

The administration said the move would help set a good example for society.

Some national stars, including defender Zhang Linpeng, have previously been told to cover their tattoos.

China has been increasingly stepping up regulation since mid-2018 to stop tattoos being shown on screens. Some professional footballers have since been covering their arms with long sleeves to hide their body art.