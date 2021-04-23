Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Some still not adhering to facemask call|Recent price hike of face masks a concern in North|Fiji announces more COVID-19 local infections|Soldiers are not to be blamed: Doctor Fong|Ministry identifies Makoi and Cunningham as priority areas|Dr. Fong warns against negligence|We have enough ventilators: Dr Fong|12 new cases of COVID-19|Ministry expects variant confirmation soon|Ministry to tighten up measures within confinement zones|Nasareci church goers in Nadi urged to call 158|Public transport can’t cross containment zones|One active case moved closer to hospital|Test results from Australia expected soon|No new restrictions as yet says Health Ministry|Bus operators consider shutdown|Businesses investigated for price gouging|Villages implement lockdown|Getting fresh produce costly for vendors|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this evening|Police monitor peoples’ movement in containment zones|Private practitioners told to be humane|Bus driver expresses disappointment|Psychological support critical for those in isolation|Church calls on members to support the COVID-19 fight|
Full Coverage

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic investigated by Uefa

| @BBCWorld
April 27, 2021 4:57 am
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is to be investigated by Uefa over an “alleged financial interest in a betting company”.

According to reports in his native Sweden, the AC Milan striker, 39, has broken rules after becoming a partner in a betting company.

Uefa’s disciplinary regulations state players should not have a financial interest in betting.

Article continues after advertisement

Last week he signed a new contract that will run until after his 40th birthday.

“A Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the Uefa disciplinary regulations by Mr Zlatan Ibrahimovic for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company,” a Uefa statement said.

The former Manchester United striker has scored 17 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

Ibrahimovic came out of international retirement after a five-year absence to play for Sweden earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic has been fined 4,000 euros (£3,500) for his part in an ugly clash with Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku during a Coppa Italia match in January.

The pair were involved in a number of exchanges and Ibrahimovic, who denied he used racist language, was eventually sent off.

Like Ibrahimovic, Lukaku was charged with “unsportsmanlike behaviour with provocative phrases” by the Italian Football Federation. The Belgian has been fined 3,000 euros (£2,600).

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.