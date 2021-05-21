Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager

Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave Real Madrid with immediate effect, bringing to an end his second stint as manager at the Spanish club.

Spanish publication AS report Zidane has already informed both the club’s directors and the first team squad that he has left the club.

The World Cup-winning former France international had been back at the Bernabeu since March of 2019, posting a 69-25-20 mark over two seasons. Runners-up to Atletico this season, Real won the La Liga title a season ago.

In his first stint as manager from 2016 to 2018, Zidane led Real to a La Liga title and three Champions League crowns.

The 48-year-old Marseille native spent five seasons with Real as a player, winning one La Liga and one Champions League title.

Zidane had been attached to a potential vacancy at former club Juventus should the team decide to move on from Andrea Pirlo.

[Source: ESPN, tsn, Daily Mail]