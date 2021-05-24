Home

Zidane reportedly not interested in Man United managing role

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 22, 2021 3:58 pm
Zinedine Zidane

Manchester United have approached Zinedine Zidane about becoming their manager but, according to sources close to the former Real Madrid boss, he is not interested in going to Old Trafford at this point.

Ole Gunnar Soskjaer was sacked by United on Sunday after Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Zidane ended his second spell as Real manager in May this year.

He won three consecutive Champions League titles with the club from 2016.

After leaving in 2018, he returned a year later and won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup in 2020.

