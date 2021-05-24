Home

Football

Zahid double for Rewa

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 13, 2022 6:04 pm

Former Ba rep Abbu Zahid struck twice for Rewa against Nadi in its Digicel Premier League clash at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Rewa’s 2-0 win keeps them at the top of the complete table after five rounds.

Nadi provided the pressure in the first half and threatened the Rewa defenders many times.

Article continues after advertisement


Abbu Zahid struck twice for Rewa against Nadi

The Nadi fans celebrated in the 37th minute when the ball found the back of the Delta Tigers net through Sakaraia Naisua.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA541081+713
SUVA5410127+513
TAILEVU NAITASIRI52126517
BA420284+46
NADI420257-26
NAVUA5203910-16
NASINU511369-34
LAUTOKA210174+33
NADROGA4103210
-83
LABASA502328-62

However, the goal was disallowed due to a hand ball by Naisua and he was also shown a yellow card.

Nadi may have been the better team in the first spell but Rewa delivered the first goal.

Iowane Matanisiga’s delivery was controlled by Josaia Sela inside the Nadi box before he placed the ball perfectly for Zahid who made no mistake for a 1-nil lead to Rewa in the 57th minute.

The Nadi defense crumbled again 10 minutes later with Zahid timing an Ivan Kumar cross before slotting his second goal.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga1 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua-Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMSuva-NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi-RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium

