Zahid double for Rewa

Former Ba rep Abbu Zahid struck twice for Rewa against Nadi in its Digicel Premier League clash at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Rewa’s 2-0 win keeps them at the top of the complete table after five rounds.

Nadi provided the pressure in the first half and threatened the Rewa defenders many times.

The Nadi fans celebrated in the 37th minute when the ball found the back of the Delta Tigers net through Sakaraia Naisua.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 5 4 1 0 8 1 +7 13 SUVA 5 4 1 0 12 7 +5 13 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 5 2 1 2 6 5 1 7 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 NAVUA 5 2 0 3 9 10 -1 6 NASINU 5 1 1 3 6 9 -3 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADROGA 4 1 0 3 2 10

-8 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2

However, the goal was disallowed due to a hand ball by Naisua and he was also shown a yellow card.

Nadi may have been the better team in the first spell but Rewa delivered the first goal.

Iowane Matanisiga’s delivery was controlled by Josaia Sela inside the Nadi box before he placed the ball perfectly for Zahid who made no mistake for a 1-nil lead to Rewa in the 57th minute.

The Nadi defense crumbled again 10 minutes later with Zahid timing an Ivan Kumar cross before slotting his second goal.