Yusuf welcomes Swamy’s appointment as Nadi Coach

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf has welcomed Nadi Football Association’s decision to appoint Kamal Swamy as the new Coach.

Yusuf says Nadi is suited to Swamy.

“He lives in Nadi, he was coaching Nadi then left and went to Lautoka, then Suva he was Coaching by remote control, but I think he lives in Nadi its good for him to develop new players there. He is a proven coach, he has done very well.”

Nadi plays Navua in the first round of the Vodafone Premier League next Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions series, Ba will host Labasa at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 7pm tomorrow.

The second leg will be played this Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Radio Fiji Two.