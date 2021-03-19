Yusuf rates Rewa highly

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf believes the Rewa football side is a team to reckon heading into the fourth round of the Digicel Premier League.

Yusuf says while teams like Ba and Suva are beginning to make their impact on top of the table, the likes of Rewa should not be counted out.

He says Rewa which is yet to register a win so far will be hungry for maximum points from this round, when it plays Navua.

“Rewa is a class team, six or seven of them are in the national squad. They’ve had changes in the coaching structure but they’ve also roped in a Kiwi guy, Joseph Fleming so I’m sure they’ll be mapping out a plan to steer Rewa team to success.”

Round four of the DPL kicks-off on Saturday with Labasa hosting Rewa at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

On Sunday, Nadi hosts Suva at Prince Charles Park, Rewa meets Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor and Lautoka faces Ba at Churchill Park.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Labasa vs Nadroga and Suva vs Nadi matches on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, you can also catch the live commentary of the Lautoka-Ba match on Mirchi FM Facebook page.