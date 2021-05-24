Home

Football

Youthful Liverpool hit back to beat Shrewsbury Town

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 10, 2022 4:28 am

Liverpool came from behind to beat League One Shrewsbury Town 4-1 to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The seven-time winners were shocked by Daniel Udoh’s opener for the visitors.

Liverpool featured five youngsters and was a much more efficient side.

Article continues after advertisement

Teenager Kaide Gordon quickly leveled the score in the 34th minute, before Fabinho fired the Reds ahead for the first time with a penalty for handball just before the break.

Substitute Roberto Firmino’s backheel wrapped up an ultimately emphatic win before Fabinho scored his second.

In other matches, Luton beat Harrogate 4-0, Norwich edged Charlton 1-0, Stoke thumped Leyton Orient 2-0, Tottenham defeated Morecambe 4-1 and West Ham overcame Leeds 2-nil.

[Source: BBC]

 

 

 

