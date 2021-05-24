Youth players need more game time: Sahib

Lautoka football captain Zibraaz Sahib says with a few more games left, their youth players will be able to play as good as the veterans.

The Blues tested some of their young players in the last round of the competition where they were able to thump Navua 3-1.

Sahib says this is a testament to how good these players are and will be.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s going to take them a few more games, but they can’t start flying now, they have so many games to go in the future. My message to them is to stay grounded.”

Two matches will be held at Churchill Park with Ba facing Nasinu at 1pm and Lautoka takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

At Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Navua meets Nadi at 2pm and Suva battles Nadroga at 4pm.

These two matches plus the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Suva and Nadroga at 12pm will be shown live on FBC’S pay-per-view Pop channel.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 8 6 2 0 19 9 +10 20 REWA 8 5 3 0 13 5 +8 18 BA 7 4 0 3 14 10 +4 12 NADI 7 3 0 4 9 12 -3 9 NADROGA 7 3 0 4 6 13

-7 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 7 2 1 4 6 8 -2 7 NAVUA 8 2 1 5 10 15 -5 7 NASINU 8 2 1 5 9 14 -5 7 LAUTOKA 3 2 0 1 10 5 +5 6 LABASA 7 1 2 4 8 13 -5 5