Youth players impress in DPL

Youth players playing in the Digicel Premier League this season are showing great potential so far.

Fiji Football Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says the youth players are proving themselves each week as they expose themselves against more experienced players.

This year Fiji FA has made it mandatory for all districts in the premier and senior division to field two youth players in the team, one player to be on the starting lineup and the other on the bench.

Yusuf says the aim main is to give the youngsters more game time, exposure and experience.

Some youth players proving to be quite a revelation include Ba’s Nabil Begg who is also part of the Fiji Football team, Lautoka’s Junior Dekedeke, Nadi’s Ashan Kumar and Rewa’s Neemish Prasad.

Dekedeke is an 18-year-old Natabua High School student and he netted two goals for the Blues against Navua over the weekend.

Round three of the DPL kicks off on Sunday with three games to be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

It starts with Nasinu facing Nadi at 2pm, Rewa meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm and Suva plays Labasa at 6pm.

Before this, the Digicel Womens IDC final will be at 12pm.

You can watch all the four matches live on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3 4 NASINU 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 REWA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADI 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 NAVUA 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3 LABASA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 BA 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

-4 0

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu - Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa - Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva - Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



