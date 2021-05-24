Football
Youth players impress in DPL
February 23, 2022 12:08 pm
From left: Rewa’s Neemish Prasad, Nadi's Ashan Kumar, Lautoka’s Junior Dekedeke and Ba’s Nabil Begg
Youth players playing in the Digicel Premier League this season are showing great potential so far.
Fiji Football Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says the youth players are proving themselves each week as they expose themselves against more experienced players.
This year Fiji FA has made it mandatory for all districts in the premier and senior division to field two youth players in the team, one player to be on the starting lineup and the other on the bench.
Yusuf says the aim main is to give the youngsters more game time, exposure and experience.
Some youth players proving to be quite a revelation include Ba’s Nabil Begg who is also part of the Fiji Football team, Lautoka’s Junior Dekedeke, Nadi’s Ashan Kumar and Rewa’s Neemish Prasad.
Dekedeke is an 18-year-old Natabua High School student and he netted two goals for the Blues against Navua over the weekend.
Round three of the DPL kicks off on Sunday with three games to be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
It starts with Nasinu facing Nadi at 2pm, Rewa meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm and Suva plays Labasa at 6pm.
Before this, the Digicel Womens IDC final will be at 12pm.
You can watch all the four matches live on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.
In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|4
|NASINU
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|4
|REWA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|NADI
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|NAVUA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|LABASA
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|BA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|NADROGA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|-
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
