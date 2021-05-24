Youngster scores winner for Ba

17-year-old Nabeel Begg was the star for Ba today after he scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory over defending Digicel Premier League champions Suva at the ANZ Stadium.

The Year 12 student of Kamil Muslim College made his debut for the Men in Black today.

Begg did not make any mistake when he received a brilliant cross from Darold Kakasi to head home the winner.

Nabeel Begg

It was a slow start for both sides as Suva had majority of possession in the first 20 minutes.

However, it was not to their favor as Ba’s Samuela Drudru managed to score with a brilliant diving header in the 25th minute.

The Men In Black was leading 1-nil at half time.

Early in the second spell, Suva striker Alex Saniel equalized with a header.

Both sides picked up the tempo in both attack and defense looking to secure the win with the clock ticking away.

Suva’s Merrill Nand came close to scoring after displaying great footwork to beat multiple defenders only to be denied by Ba goalkeeper Sanaila Waqanicakau.

The Ba football side has moved to fourth spot in the Digicel Premier League standings.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 6 4 1 1 6 4 +2 13 REWA 7 3 3 1 9 4 +5 12 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 BA 7 3 1 3 8 7 +1 10 NADI 7 2 4 1 9 8 +1 10 SUVA 7 2 1 4 4 6 -2 7 NAVUA 6 1 2 3 4 6 -2 5 NADROGA 6 0 2 4 3 9 -6 2