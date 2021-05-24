Football
Youngster scores winner for Ba
October 24, 2021 5:21 pm
17-year-old Nabeel Begg celebrates after scoring the winner for Ba
17-year-old Nabeel Begg was the star for Ba today after he scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory over defending Digicel Premier League champions Suva at the ANZ Stadium.
The Year 12 student of Kamil Muslim College made his debut for the Men in Black today.
Begg did not make any mistake when he received a brilliant cross from Darold Kakasi to head home the winner.
Nabeel Begg
It was a slow start for both sides as Suva had majority of possession in the first 20 minutes.
However, it was not to their favor as Ba’s Samuela Drudru managed to score with a brilliant diving header in the 25th minute.
The Men In Black was leading 1-nil at half time.
Early in the second spell, Suva striker Alex Saniel equalized with a header.
Both sides picked up the tempo in both attack and defense looking to secure the win with the clock ticking away.
Suva’s Merrill Nand came close to scoring after displaying great footwork to beat multiple defenders only to be denied by Ba goalkeeper Sanaila Waqanicakau.
The Ba football side has moved to fourth spot in the Digicel Premier League standings.
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|6
|4
|1
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|13
|REWA
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|4
|+5
|12
|LABASA
|6
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|10
|BA
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|7
|+1
|10
|NADI
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|8
|+1
|10
|SUVA
|7
|2
|1
|4
|4
|6
|-2
|7
|NAVUA
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|NADROGA
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|2
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|-
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park