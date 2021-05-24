Home

Football

Youngster scores winner for Ba

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 24, 2021 5:21 pm
17-year-old Nabeel Begg celebrates after scoring the winner for Ba

17-year-old Nabeel Begg was the star for Ba today after he scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory over defending Digicel Premier League champions Suva at the ANZ Stadium.

The Year 12 student of  Kamil Muslim College made his debut for the Men in Black today.

Begg did not make any mistake when he received a brilliant cross from Darold Kakasi to head home the winner.

Article continues after advertisement


Nabeel Begg

It was a slow start for both sides as Suva had majority of possession in the first 20 minutes.

However, it was not to their favor as Ba’s Samuela Drudru managed to score with a brilliant diving header in the 25th minute.

The Men In Black was leading 1-nil at half time.

Early in the second spell, Suva striker Alex Saniel equalized with a header.

Both sides picked up the tempo in both attack and defense looking to secure the win with the clock ticking away.

Suva’s Merrill Nand came close to scoring after displaying great footwork to beat multiple defenders only to be denied by Ba goalkeeper Sanaila Waqanicakau.

The Ba football side has moved to fourth spot in the Digicel Premier League standings.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA641164+213
REWA733194+512
LABASA624020+210
BA731387+110
NADI724198+110
SUVA721446-27
NAVUA612346-25
NADROGA602439-62

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua-NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

